Prosecutors: New Jersey woman was under the influence of "numerous narcotics" during deadly 2021 crash

Prosecutors say an Atlantic County woman was under the influence of "numerous narcotics" when she struck a work van that killed a contractor over two years ago.

Bao "Joanna" Huynh, 36, was sentence Thursday for the deadly June 2021 crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old Hector Salgado outside a home in Brigantine.

Investigators said that Salgado was loading paint supplies into a Dodge work van when a car driven by Huynh crashed into the van, causing it to fatally strike Salgado.

It was later found that Huynh was under the influence of "numerous narcotics" during the deadly crash, which "caused a state of intoxication and impaired her ability to operate the motor vehicle."

Huynh will spend up to six years in a New Jersey prison for second degree vehicular homicide, according to prosecutors. She must serve 85% of the sentence before she is eligible for parole.