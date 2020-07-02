Prosecutors: Philadelphia police officer charged in 2017 robbery, assault

article

A Philadelphia Police officer and two others have been charged in connection with a robbery and assault of multiple people at a North Philadelphia business in 2017, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Philadelphia Police Officer Luis Miranda, 40, is charged with 15 counts of robbery, 15 counts of conspiracy, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated assault, 15 counts of terrorist threats, and related charges. According to prosecutors, Officer Miranda faces drug charges as well as charges of misusing PPD resources for criminal purposes.

Investigators say Miranda along with relatives Gregorio Esquilin and Juan Luis Esquilin conspired to rob individuals participating in gambling activity out of a business in the area of 4200 Rising Sun Ave. The district attorney's pffice said during the 2017 incident, 15 people were robbed, threatened, and/or assaulted.



For their alleged roles in the 2017 robbery, Gregorio Esquilin, 56, and Juan Luis Esquilin, 32, father and son, each face 15 counts of robbery, 15 counts of conspiracy, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated assault, 15 counts of terrorist threats, and related charges.

“Accountability must be even-handed. Our careful and thorough investigation into this matter since it was referred by the Philadelphia Police has resulted in a measure of accountability that is equal and evenhanded for those involved – both civilians and police,” District Attorney Krasner said, adding, “Crimes by police are more likely to occur where there is a vacuum of accountability. Police officers hold a position of trust, and the criminal legal system has always considered abuse of a position of trust as an extremely serious offense. I am pleased to see that Police Commissioner Outlaw and the DAO are jointly headed in a more constructive direction.”

Philadelphia police issued a statement that said Miranda was arrested at about noon Thursday. Outlaw has suspended Miranda for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days. She called the charges against Miranda disturbing and disheartening.

