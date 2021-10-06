Prosecutors play wiretaps during Johnny Doc, Bobby Henon bribery trial

In the corruption trial of union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty, federal prosecutors are leaning heavily on wiretaps recorded from Dougherty’s phones.

Dougherty and City Councilman Bobby Henon are charged with multiple counts of corruption. Federal prosecutors allege Dougherty bribed Henon with a $70,000 union salary so Henon would act on the union leader’s behalf. Both men say they’re not guilty.

Dougherty, entering federal court Wednesday morning, said he believes the public is with him and argued he and Henon must push back against powerful forces.

"Me and Bobby Henon up against 150 super, highly paid lawyers and lobbyists that’s not muscle, that’s smarts," he said.

Henon, who entered court, for a second day hauling a box of documents, would not comment. His lawyer challenged prosecutors’ depiction of his client, in opening arguments as a man doing Dougherty’s bidding.

Prosecutors played recordings Wednesday in which Henon is heard describing the relationship between then-candidate for Mayor Jim Kenney and Dougherty as "Jimmy is John’s number one guy."

Kenney told reporters Wednesday he has not been asked to testify or appear at a grand jury in the case.

Thursday will be the fourth day of the trial which is expected to last for several weeks.

