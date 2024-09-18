Expand / Collapse search

Prosecutors to share new details in arrest of Philly teen charged in terrorism probe

Published  September 18, 2024 8:10am EDT
Philadelphia teen charged in terrorism probe following FBI raid

Local and federal officials announced charges against a Philadelphia teen on Friday after they say he communicated with a terror group and received instructions on how to build a bomb.

District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold an 11:15 a.m. press conference to discuss the 17-year-old's alleged involvement with Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ).

Investigators say Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad was designated as a global terrorist group by the United States Government in 2022, and has ties to Al-Qaida.

The teen is accused of sending and receiving terrorist propaganda and guidance on committing criminal acts, including how to construct a bomb.

Federal agents in August said the teen, who has not been identified due to their age, appeared to be taking steps to travel overseas to join or support terrorist activity.

"Most concerning however, was the evidence that he had access to firearms and had purchased items and materials commonly used in the construction of improvised explosive devices," FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline McGuire said.

Among the items the teen allegedly purchased were tactical equipment, chemicals, wiring, and devices often used as remote detonators. Authorities say some of the items were purchased in the weeks leading up to the arrest.

"These purchases quickly escalated this case in both threat and priority for our office," McGuire added. "This was now a situation where we believe public safety was at risk."

The FBI and Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office were able to obtain a warrant for the individuals arrest, as well as a search. The suspect was taken into custody by the FBI on Friday. 

The teen suspect is currently charged with weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson, causing or risking catastrophe, and related offenses. 

The District Attorney’s office and FBI have not publicly identified the suspect due to his age. 