Protesters march in Philadelphia calling for justice following deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright

Protesters gathered in Philadelphia Tuesday night to demand justice for Daunte Wright who was fatally shot by an officer during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.

Video from SKYFOX showed protesters marching through city streets. So far, the march has been peaceful.

The police officer who shot Wright apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, as the man struggled with police, the city’s police chief said Monday.

MORE: Attorney, former Philadelphia Police deputy commissioner break down Daunte Wright shooting

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death Sunday of Wright as "an accidental discharge."

"I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!" the officer is heard shouting on her body cam footage released at a news conference. She draws her weapon after the man breaks free from police outside his car and gets back behind the wheel.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday night.

After firing a single shot from her handgun, the car speeds away, and the officer is heard saying, "Holy (expletive)! I shot him."

The resignations from Officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon came two days after the death of Wright. Potter, a 26-year veteran, had been on administrative leave following Sunday’s shooting, which happened as the Minneapolis area was already on edge over the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

