Puppy with 'mustache' searching for forever home in NYC

A puppy who appears to have born with a handlebar mustache made of fur is looking for her forever home.

The 5-week-old pup is part of a litter of 10 recently found as strays with their mother. Hearts & Bones Rescue posted photos of the family to Instagram, and viewers quickly took notice of the furball with the very distinct marking on her face.

Now dubbed the 'Mustache Puppy,' the rescue named her Salvador Dolly, after the Spanish painter Salvador Dali, who also had a similar mustache.

Salvadore Dolly's photos went viral, and the internet has been smitten ever since.

"Mustache pup. I'm dying!" wrote one Instagram user.

"Meee pick meee I want to foster the mustache pup!!' said another.

The whole litter is now in a foster home in Dallas, Texas.

Hearts & Bones Rescue officials said that when the puppies are done nursing, they will be looking for foster or permanent homes in New York during the last week of August.

Those interested in donating to Hearts & Bones Rescue can do so here.