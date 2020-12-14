Quadruple shooting ends with two dead in Kingsessing, officials say

Police are investigating an overnight quadruple shooting that left two people injured and another two dead.

Police responded to the 1100 block of S. Ruby Street at approximately at 1:37 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun and three people shot.

When authorities arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m.

A second man, 25, was suffering from a single gunshot to his chest and transported to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital. He died just after 2 a.m.

A 30-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her chest and is listed in stable condition.

At a later time, a fourth victim who had four graze wounds to the head, chest, stomach and right hand. The victim, a 24-year-old man, is listed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made. This investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

