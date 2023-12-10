Expand / Collapse search
Quadruple shooting leaves 2 people dead in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Four people were shot, two of them fatally, after another night of weekend violence in Philadelphia.

Police say shots were fired on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Two victims were killed in the quadruple shooting; a 28-year-old woman shot in the back and a 32-year-old man shot once in the back and twice in the head. 

Two other men, ages 36 and 45, were both struck in the leg. They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument. However, a suspect description is not known at this time.