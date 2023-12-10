Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
4
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia weekend violence: 2 teens struck in deadly double shooting in Olney

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - One 17-year-old is dead, and another injured after gunfire erupted in Philadelphia's Olney section this weekend.

Police say the double shooting happened on the 5300 block of North 5th Street around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

One teen was shot in the chest, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

The other teen was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the cheek. He is said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

Police have yet to say what may have led to the shooting.