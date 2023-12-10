Philadelphia weekend violence: 2 teens struck in deadly double shooting in Olney

article

One 17-year-old is dead, and another injured after gunfire erupted in Philadelphia's Olney section this weekend.

Police say the double shooting happened on the 5300 block of North 5th Street around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

One teen was shot in the chest, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The other teen was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the cheek. He is said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

Police have yet to say what may have led to the shooting.