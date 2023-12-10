Expand / Collapse search
South American Theft Group: 4 arrested for string of home burglaries in Montgomery County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

ABINGTON, Pa. - At least a dozen homes in Montgomery County have been targeted over the past several years, according to officials who say the crime spree is linked to a South American Theft Group.

Four suspects from Chili are now in custody in connection to 12 "affluent" home burglaries in the Meadowbrook section of Abington since 2021:

  • Alvaro Javier Ganin Ganin, 36
  • Jorge Fabrizeo Sepulvedsa Alvarez, 34
  • Vaster Miller Guajardo Pedrero, 31
  • Nicolas Andres Matus Lucero, 29

Police say the suspects' car was caught casing the neighborhood last week.

The men, who possessed either fraudulent or no identification, told police they were looking for a restaurant after driving from California to visit a friend.

Numerous burglary tools, including masks, gloves, flashlights, pry bars, reciprocating saw and a glass break tool, were all recovered during a search of the vehicle.

Photos and GPS navigational directions to specific homes and locations in the Meadowbrook neighborhood were also found.

"The alert detective was able to stop them before they committed a burglary and prevented someone’s home from a break-in," Abington Police said.

All four suspects were arrested and charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possessing instruments of crime and loitering and prowling at nighttime. 