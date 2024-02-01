Quakertown man convicted of raping two young girls after 'emotional' testimony

article

A jury found a 59-year-old man guilty of raping and sexually assaulting two girls, ages 4 and 6, several times inside his Quakertown home.

Matias J. Martinez Morales was convicted for rape of a child, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and related offenses.

Officials say an investigation into the case began in 2022 when a 16-year-old victim reported that Morales raped her several times when she was 4 years old.

He also threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.

A second victim then reported she was sexually assaulted by Morales multiple times when she was six years old.

His conviction comes after 3 days of testimony that officials described as "emotional."

"We are extremely satisfied with the jury’s verdict, and grateful that the brave young victims in this case were able to see justice done," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Matt Lannetti. "Without their courage and the hard work of the assigned detective, we would not have been able to achieve this result."

A judge immediately revoked Morales' bail, and deferred sentencing for 90 days while he undergoes an evaluation by the Sex Offender Assessment Board.



