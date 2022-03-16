Queen Village residents frustrated by lengthy water main break repairs

Residents in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood are still feeling the impact of a massive water main break impacted hundreds of homes last summer.

Officials from the Philadelphia Water Department said a 30-inch water main ruptured near the intersection of 6th and Bainbridge streets on July 25.

Crews arrived shortly after water began gushing onto the street and shut off the water supply. Personnel from the Office of Emergency Management and Philadelphia Fire Dept. aided residents and assess the damage.

The rupture completely flooded surrounding streets and sent water rushing into the basements of nearby homes and businesses.

Six months later, the Philadelphia Water Department held a Zoom meeting to assure residents that the lingering repairs will get done.

"Our furnace was never replaced, they were supposed to do this, and it never happened," one resident said during the meeting. Another resident shared his frustration with unnecessary ‘no parking’ signs taking spots from residents.

"If the contractors don't need the space, they should remove the no parking signs because we need to come home after work, with our groceries, and everything and park somewhere," he said.

Officials said there is some relief in sight for residents in the near-future. PECO expects its repairs to be completed by mid-April, then the Water Department said sidewalks, curbs and street restoration can begin.

"End of April beginning of May, we see no reason why that street will not be open and restore traffic back to traffic and normal flow," Philadelphia Water Department spokesperson John Diguilio said.

