Rare sharks spotted twice at these Jersey Shore beaches

Sharks swimming along the Jersey Shore have given beachgoers quite the sight over the past couple weeks!

The first rare sighting came on July 26 just off the coast of Wildwood.

The Cape May Whale Watch and Research Center says it was a 15-20-foot basking shark, the second-largest living shark species.

On August 2, a second basking shark shut down the beach at Cape May Point for several hours.

MORE HEADLINES:

It came within 5 yards of the shore before swimming back out to deeper water.

The research center captured the 15-20-foot shark on video cruising along the surface about 5 miles offshore.

"We know this is a different individual from the one we had last week because the notches do not match on this dorsal fin."