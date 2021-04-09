Reading man charged in hit-and-run of 2 children, police say

article

A Berks County man is facing charges after he allegedly hit two children who were crossing the street while riding his three-wheeled motorcycle Monday night in Reading, according to police.

Officers from the Reading Police Department said 75-year-old Maximo Serrano-García was driving west on Perkiomen Avenue around 7 p.m. when he collided with an 8-year-old and 14-year-old who were using the crosswalk on South 18th Street.

Serrano-García, a Reading resident, continued driving after the crash, according to police. Both children were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities did not say what injuries the victims suffered.

Officers found Serrano-García's three-wheeled motorcycle and took him into custody on Thursday. He was charged with several crimes including accidents involving death or serious injuries.

"As I allow the justice system to run its course, I will continue praying for the children’s quick recovery, and for peace and healing for their family," Mayor Eddie Morán said.

