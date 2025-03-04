Real ID Deadline: What you need to know in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

The Brief The deadline to get a REAL ID is May 7. Real IDs are not mandatory, but will be required to fly domestically unless you have a valid passport. Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware have helpful websites that show which documents you will need to get a REAL ID.



The national deadline to get a REAL ID is quickly approaching, and there are several things you need to know in order to obtain one.

REAL IDs are not mandatory, but will be required to board domestic flights starting May 7, unless a traveler uses a valid passport.

You will need to provide several supporting documents proving your identity and residential address in order to receive a REAL ID.

Below you will find what residents in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will need to have on hand when getting a REAL ID.

PENNSYLVANIA | NEW JERSEY | DELAWARE

Pennsylvania residents can use the state's website to check which documents they will need in order to apply for a REAL ID.

Residents can use a birth certificate or valid passport to prove their identity, and they must provide their social security number.

You will also need two documents that show a legal address, including a valid Pennsylvania driver's license or two pieces of mail with matching addresses.

Those who have legally changed their name will have to provide a certified marriage certificate, court order, or adoption decree.

Pennsylvania does not allow residents to pre-upload their documents, meaning you will need to bring each item with you to a Driver Licensing Center.

More information can be found here.

New Jersey is using the 2+1+6=REAL ID slogan to help residents remember which documents will count towards obtaining a REAL ID card.

As in Pennsylvania, New Jersey residents will need two documents, such as a driver's license or bill, to prove their residential address.

You will also need to provide your social security number by using either your official Social Security card or a tax document or pay stub.

Featured article

Documents are classified as primary and secondary items, worth 1-4 points. You will have to choose one primary document and at least two secondary items to use.

A passport or birth certificate, for example, are primary documents worth 4 points. A New Jersey driver's license or social security card are worth 1 point each.

New Jersey residents can use the state's online tool ensure they meet the points requirement, and bring all the selected items with them to the DMV,

Delaware is also making it easy for residents to known which documents they need to apply for and receive a REAL ID.

Delaware requires residents to provide one document that proves their identity, such as a birth certificate, and their social security number.

Residents will also need to prove their Delaware residential address through valid documents like a bill, credit card statement, or employment record.

You can check what documents you will need during your trip to the DMV on the state's website.

What is a Real ID?

A Real ID is a seal on all state-issued identification documents.

Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to DHS.

The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.

These purposes are for accessing certain federal facilities, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft and entering nuclear power plants.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

When does the Real ID take effect?

A Real ID will be enforced on May 7, 2025.

This means, starting May 7, a Real ID or other federally approved identification, will be necessary to board domestic flights.

Previously, the deadline had been May 3, 2023, but needed to be extended again due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial implementation of the Real ID deadline had been Oct. 1, 2021.

Do you need a Real ID to fly in the US?

According to the DHS, U.S. travelers must obtain a Real ID to board flights within the United States and access certain federal facilities.

If you are traveling domestically, you will only need one valid form of identification – either your Real ID or another acceptable alternative such as a passport, not both.

Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDL) issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID-compliant cards and will also be accepted for official REAL ID purposes. Most EDLs do not contain the star marking and this is acceptable.

DHS notes that TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States. The companion will need acceptable identification.