Recent Mercer County uptick in Legionnaire's Disease cases to be investigated by health officials

There’s growing concern in Mercer County, New Jersey over a recent increase in Legionnaire’s Disease.

Recent studies show the bacteria that causes it is in the water in half of all households in Hamilton.

A local advocacy group, Alliance to Prevent Legionnaire’s Disease says that shows there’s a systemic problem with the water distribution system by Trenton Water Works.

Four cases have been reported and one person has died. The state’s health and environmental protection departments are investigating.

Legionnaire’s Disease is a pneumonia. It causes flu-like symptoms and lung inflammation. It is not contagious. Symptoms include cough, fever, chills, aches, shortness of breath and diarrhea. It can be confused with COVID.