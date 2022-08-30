Expand / Collapse search

Four Legionnaires’ Disease cases being investigated after 1 dies in N.J. county, officials say

Published 
Updated 8:45AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Health Watch: Legionnaires Disease, blood pressure pills and muscle aches

Dr. Mike stops by FOX 29 to discuss the latest health topics, including local cases of Legionnaires Disease.

TRENTON, N.J. - A person is dead after at least four cases of Legionnaires’ Disease popped up in one New Jersey county over the past several months, according to the Department of Health.

Officials say two cases were reported in Mercer County this month. Both cases reportedly originated from Hamilton Township, which is served by Trenton Water Works.

Two other cases were reported in April 2022 and December 2021.

One of the four people infected with Legionnaires’ has died, according to officials. However, the date of that person's diagnosis has not been released.

MORE HEADLINES:

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria, which spreads through small droplet of water or mist, such as from air-conditioning units for large buildings.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or difficulty breathing should contact a physician immediately.

Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious and can reportedly be treated with antibiotics when caught early.