Expand / Collapse search

Records show: NJ spending on COVID-19 response tops $2.3B

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

TRENTON, N.J. - Public records show New Jersey has racked up $2.3 billion in COVID-19-related costs. 

That's according to public records obtained by The Associated Press. The spending amounts to about 5% of the state's overall budget. 

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he expects federal aid to the state to cover the costs, meaning state taxpayers won't feel a pinch. 

The $46.4 billion budget on his desk, which Murphy is expected to sign, calls for letting the governor spend up to $200 million of federal money at his discretion, though in increments up to $10 million. 

The remaining federal money is subject to oversight from a joint legislative budget committee, which Democrats control.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter