Recycling pickup suspended Monday, Tuesday as city focuses resources on trash

City officials say recycling pickup on will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday of next week as sanitation workers continue to manage the overflow of trash that has accumulated across the city.

Philadelphia Streets Department on Saturday said residents should put their garbage curbside on their normal pickup dates, but withhold recycling until the following week for Monday and Tuesday collections. The department will return to a normal recycling schedule on Wednesday, July 29th.

"Recycling continues to be delayed by several days as the department is focusing the majority of its resources on trash collection to mitigate risks to health and public safety," a spokesperson said.

Residents should continue to expect delays throughout the week as crews work to pick up materials. The department is currently running a day behind in trash collection in some areas of the City while other sections are completely caught up, according to officials.

Residents who do not want to wait for trash and recycling pick up are encouraged to utilize the six Sanitation Convenience Centers located throughout Philadelphia. Sanitation centers operate seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find a location here.

