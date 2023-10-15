Red October: Phillies host jammed-packed fun-filled fan events ahead of NLCS Game 1
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies have a jammed-packed lineup of fun at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the New Era Phillies Team Store will open for business and remain open until 4:30 p.m. The store will have the official postseason gear, including the latest selection of NLCS merchandise and a variety of NLDS locker room celebration caps and t-shirts.
The shop closes at 4:30, but in case you aren’t able to head on over to the Bank prior to that, the 40-foot merchandise trailer will open at 4:30, when the shop closes, so you can purchase all the latest NLCS gear in time for the game.
Starting at 5 p.m., a Phillies Postseason block party will begin. You don’t need a game ticket in order to attend. It’s a two-and-a-half hour fun-filled event for the fans with food trucks, face painting, giveaways from Giant, the Ferris wheel, bungee jumping, live music and more.
A pep rally will start at 7 p.m., with special guests including the Phillie Phanatic.
In addition to these festivities, fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with Phillies alumni until 6:25 p.m., located in Ashburn Alley.
All gates open for the game at 5:37 p.m. Postseason rally towels will be available for all fans.
Make sure you get to your seats by 7:30 p.m., so as not to miss out on the pre-game lineup, including the unfurling of a large American flag, ceremonial first pitches and the singing of the National Anthem by the son of the late Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas, Kane Kalas.
Other important information fans need to know include:
- Bag Policy: Guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, to the ballpark. Only clutch purses (no larger than 5" x 7"), fanny packs, medical bags, drawstring bags, clear or solid tote bags and diaper bags will be permitted. Medical bags, tote bags and diaper bags can be no larger than 16" x 16" x 8" and will be subject to inspection upon entry in accordance with Major League Baseball security regulations. Guests may discard or return the prohibited items to their vehicle or store them in a locker on Citizens Bank Way ($10 fee).
- Access Tickets & More: Use the free MLB Ballpark app as your guide to Citizens Bank Park to access tickets, forward to friends, use the interactive concourse maps and enjoy games.
- Opt-in for MLB’s Go-Ahead Entry: Allows ticket holders who opt in for the service the ability to enter the ballpark at the First Base and Left Field Gates at full walking speed without stopping.
- Parking Lots: Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game. Tailgating lots (M, N & O) will open 5 hours prior to first pitch and non-tailgating lots will open 3 hours prior.
- Uber RideShare Lot: Lot T is designated for Uber RideShare for all Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center events. Fans should exit the Third Base Gate and walk along Pattison Avenue toward Broad Street to enter the lot and request a vehicle, which will meet each rider in the designated area.
- Parking: Please click here for a parking map. Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game.
- Public Transportation: Transit services are also available; for a SEPTA schedule, please visit www.septa.org.
- Traffic: Log on to www.511pa.com, www.511nj.org or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions.
- Stay Informed! Follow @PhilliesCBP on X and like the official Citizens Bank Park Facebook page.