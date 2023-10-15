Red October: Phillies host jammed-packed fun-filled fan events ahead of NLCS Game 1

The Phillies have a jammed-packed lineup of fun at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the New Era Phillies Team Store will open for business and remain open until 4:30 p.m. The store will have the official postseason gear, including the latest selection of NLCS merchandise and a variety of NLDS locker room celebration caps and t-shirts.

The shop closes at 4:30, but in case you aren’t able to head on over to the Bank prior to that, the 40-foot merchandise trailer will open at 4:30, when the shop closes, so you can purchase all the latest NLCS gear in time for the game.

Starting at 5 p.m., a Phillies Postseason block party will begin. You don’t need a game ticket in order to attend. It’s a two-and-a-half hour fun-filled event for the fans with food trucks, face painting, giveaways from Giant, the Ferris wheel, bungee jumping, live music and more.

A pep rally will start at 7 p.m., with special guests including the Phillie Phanatic.

In addition to these festivities, fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with Phillies alumni until 6:25 p.m., located in Ashburn Alley.

All gates open for the game at 5:37 p.m. Postseason rally towels will be available for all fans.

Make sure you get to your seats by 7:30 p.m., so as not to miss out on the pre-game lineup, including the unfurling of a large American flag, ceremonial first pitches and the singing of the National Anthem by the son of the late Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas, Kane Kalas.

Other important information fans need to know include: