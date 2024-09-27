Red October: Phillies mural unveiled outside popular Fishtown bar

article

Philadelphia is ready to paint the town red for Red October – literally!

Garage Bar in Fishtown recently unveiled its new mural for the Phillies days after they clinched their first NL East division title since 2011.

Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh, and Alec Bohm – a young trio that's affectionately become known as the "Phillies' Daycare" – are featured on the mural.

Fans can find the mural outside Garage Bar at the intersection of Frankford and East Girard avenues.

With three games left against the Nationals this weekend, the Phillies can still finish with the best record in the National League to earn the top seed in the playoffs.

The Phillies will have to overcome the Dodgers to earn the National League's best record, which determines which Wild Card series winner each team will play.