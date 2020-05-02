Reopened state parks, golf courses in NJ attract eager residents

Golf courses and state parks in New Jersey opened for the first time in nearly a month on Saturday as the state begins its systematic plan to reopen the economy.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday that lifted the closure of parks and golf courses, after he ordered them to close on Apr. 7.

"To be clear, we cannot have everyone rush out to a park or golf course," Murphy said. "Social distancing will be strongly enforced."

Parking lots are capped at 50 percent capacity, playgrounds and restrooms are to remain closed, and large gathers are strictly prohibited, as part of Murphy's edict.

Meanwhile, golfers are limited to one rider per cart and parties of two. A group of four players is only permitted if all members are from the same family.

Murphy warned that if social distancing and mitigation efforts are not followed this weekend, he will be forced to shut down parks and golf courses again.

The governor said his decision to reopen golf courses and parks was made to bring New Jersey "broadly" in line with the surrounding state's reopening phases to prevent residents from crossing state lines.

