New Jersey state parks, golf courses to reopen on May 2

New Jersey golf courses and parks will reopen on May 2, Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday morning via Twitter.

Murphy says social distancing guidelines will continue to be mandated and masks are recommended when six feet separation is compromised.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Murphy said parking at state parks will be capped at 50 percent capacity.

Playgrounds, pavilions, and public restrooms will remain closed. Picnics, organized team activities, and team sports are prohibited.

Parks under county supervision can reopen on May 2, but Murphy is leaving it up to local government to decide on reopening.

State parks and golf courses were closed on Apr. 7, after Gov. Murphy insisted the measure was needed to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While New Jersey's case total has risen to more than 113,500 cases and a devistating 6,442 deaths, the state has seen signs of stabilization over the recent days.

Gov. Phil Murphy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the positive test curve has flattened and hospitalizations, intensive care and ventilator use have started to come down.

“Those are good signs, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” the governor said. “I think we’re several weeks away... the mandate to stay at home and stay away from each other is still very much in effect until we can break the back of this curve.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Murphy indefinitely extended New Jersey's stay-at-home order and announced a 6-step plan to reopening the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

