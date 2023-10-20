Rep. Tom Emmer making calls about run for House speaker

article

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is making calls related to running for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Majority Whip Emmer, R-Minn., is among the representatives considering a run for speaker, with FOX News reporting he's making calls to colleagues. This comes after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was removed as speaker earlier this month and three attempts from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to be the next speaker failed.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they're going to "come back and start over" on Monday.

Emmer is among eight people who could be potential candidates to lead the House of Representatives. FOX News is reporting Republicans are expected to meet behind closed doors Monday evening for a candidate forum before a conference-wide election via anonymous ballot on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives has been unable to conduct business without this leadership position filled.

FOX 9 has reached out to Emmer for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.