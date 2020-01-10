Report: Eagles QB Josh McCown played second half of playoff game vs. Seahawks with torn hamstring

article

According to multiple reports, Eagles back-up quarterback Josh McCown played the second half of the Eagles playoff game against the Seahawks with a torn hamstring.

McCown, 42, entered the game after Carson Wentz was injured on a viscous helmet-to-helmet hit by Seahawks lineman Jadeveon Clowney.

In Wentz's absence, McCown, who Philadelphia signed out of retirement, went 18-24 on pass attempts and threw for 174 yards. Seattle managed to sack the veteran quarterback six times.

ESPN's Tim McManus reports that McCown will undergo surgery next week.