Report: Harden, Sixers agree to 2-year contract

article

James Harden has signed a multi-year contract to stay with the Sixers, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden's two-year, $68.6M deal also includes a player option for a third year, Wojnarowski reports.

The 32-year-old will earn $33M in the 2022-2023 season, and the player option is worth $35.6M, according to ESPN.

Prior to re-upping with the Sixers, Harden declined his $47.4M option for next season in order to help Philadelphia bring in more talent.

The Sixers used their financial flexibility to add veteran PJ Tucker and Danuel House.