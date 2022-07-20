Expand / Collapse search

Report: Harden, Sixers agree to 2-year contract

Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA - MAY 12: Philadelphia 76ers player James Harden warms up ahead of the NBA match between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on May 12, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA - James Harden has signed a multi-year contract to stay with the Sixers, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden's two-year, $68.6M deal also includes a player option for a third year, Wojnarowski reports. 

The 32-year-old will earn $33M in the 2022-2023 season, and the player option is worth $35.6M, according to ESPN. 

Prior to re-upping with the Sixers, Harden declined his $47.4M option for next season in order to help Philadelphia bring in more talent. 

The Sixers used their financial flexibility to add veteran PJ Tucker and Danuel House.