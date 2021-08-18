Expand / Collapse search

Report of police impersonator in Cherry Hill was fabricated, police say

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The van was a federal corrections vehicle and the officers were on-duty and completing a prisoner transport at the time of the reported incident, according to investigators. 

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A woman who reported she was pulled over by a police impersonator in Cherry Hill has recanted her initial statement and told detectives the entire incident was a fabrication, according to authorities.

Police say with assistance from the public, detectives were able to identify the Ford van, which was captured by video surveillance in the area described by the woman.

The van was a federal corrections vehicle and the officers were on-duty and completing a prisoner transport at the time of the reported incident.

Samantha M. Roman, of Haddonfield, has been charged with making false statements. 

MORE NEW JERSEY HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter