Report: RB D'Andre Swift agrees to 3-year deal with Chicago Bears

Running back D'Andre Swift has reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract with the Chicago Bears, ending a short-lived tenure with his hometown team.

NFL.com's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport say Swift's free agent pact with Chicago is for three years and $24M.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in Philadelphia, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his four-year career.

The Eagles acquired Swift from the Detroit Lions last offseason in a deal where the two teams also swapped 2023 7th round picks.

Detroit additionally acquired a 2025 4th round pick in the deal.

Swift was a former standout at St. Joseph's Prep in North Philadelphia and went on to play college football at the the University of Georgia.

He was picked 35th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and was selected to his first Pro Bowl during his one and only season in Philadelphia.