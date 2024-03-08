Report: Temple men's basketball game flagged by gambling watchdog group for 'unusual wagering activity'

article

A recent Temple Men's Basketball game was flagged by a gambling watchdog company for "unusual wagering activity," according to a report by Sports Illustrated.

U.S. Integrity reportedly sent an alert to casinos Thursday after the betting line for the Temple-University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) match "moved significantly leading up to the game."

Sports Illustrated says at one casino, the line giving UAB a 1.5 point edge over the Owls at the start of the day jumped to an 8 point UAB advantage in the afternoon.

The line finally settled at seven points as the game neared, according to the report. Temple would wind up getting beat handily at home by a final of 100-72.

It was the second consecutive game that Temple did not cover the gambling spread, according to Sports Ilustrated, raising suspicion about impure gambling practices.

"A source in the gambling space says U.S. Integrity has been monitoring Temple games for a while," Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde wrote.

Temple shared a comment with FOX 29 on Friday, saying they're "aware of the media reports regarding last night’s men’s basketball game."

"We will review the reports thoroughly in accordance with university and NCAA policies. While we can’t comment any further at this time, we take this matter very seriously," the university said.