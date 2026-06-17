Wilmington Hospital shooting suspect identified, charged with murder

The Brief John Wallace-Bey, of New Castle, has been arrested and is facing murder and attempted murder charges in Tuesday's shooting at Wilmington Hospital. One of the victims, a 19-year-old, succumbed to his injuries after the shooting. A second victim, also 19, remains in critical but stable condition.



Authorities in Wilmington, Delaware have identified a man they say shot two people inside of Wilmington Hospital Tuesday, killing one and critically injuring the other.

What we know:

Wilmington Police shared an update Wednesday morning identifying 23-year-old John Wallace-Bey as the suspect in Tuesday'shooting.

John Wallace-Bey (Wilmington Police Department)

Wallace-Bey was taken into custody in Philadelphia later Tuesday night and is awaiting extradition to Delaware. Once extradited, he will be charged with murder, attempted murder, and multiple firearms offenses.

The backstory:

Wilmington police were called to Wilmington Hospital in the 500 block of West 14th Street around 3:30 p.m. for a shooting inside the hospital.

Upon arrival, officers found two 19-year-old males with gunshot wounds. One victim died, while the other remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

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In an update Tuesday night, police say the suspect had been taken into custody in Philadelphia.

The hospital was placed on lockdown during the police response, but that lockdown has since been lifted and officers are clearing the area.

What they're saying:

During the presser Tuesday night, Mayor John Carney called the shooting a "senseless act of violence" and thanked first responders for their bravery.

"Any violence or loss of life in our city is unacceptable. It's particularly distressing when an incident like this occurs in a hospital whose fundamental purpose is to treat injuries and save lives," said Carney.

"Every Delawarean deserves to feel safe, whether at home, at school, at work, or seeking care at a hospital. Today is a sobering reminder that no one is immune from the devastation of gun violence," said Gov. Matt Meyer.

Christiana Care released the following statement Tuesday night:

"Our community is mourning a tragic shooting that occurred earlier today at our Wilmington Hospital campus. The situation has been resolved, and the campus is now open, safe and secure with no ongoing threat to patients, caregivers or visitors.

Wilmington Hospital is open and fully operational.

We are tremendously grateful for the professionalism and courage shown by our caregivers, who continued to put our patients and community first during a difficult situation. We deeply appreciate our partners at the Wilmington Police Department, our first responders, and our ChristianaCare Public Safety team. And as always, we thank our community for patience, trust and support."

What we don't know:

The deceased victim's identity has not yet been shared by police. The motive is also unknown at this time.