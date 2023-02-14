Residents air concerns as South Jersey town discusses shutting down EMS services

Lots of emotion filled a meeting room in Burlington County on Monday as residents gathered to air their concerns about an issue that they say not only puts their safety at risk, but would also result in job losses.

Dozens of people packed into the standing room only town meeting in Bordentown to voice their opinions about the township possibly outsourcing the city and township's EMS services. The township says they are looking to possibly hire an outside company to do the work, putting some people who have more than 20 years of experience out of their jobs.

"I am one of the original EMT's before any of you guys were on the board, and I am going to lose my job, after 24 years. And none of you are batting an eye," said veteran EMS worker Lori Engle.

Some residents say the biggest concern for them is outsourced ambulances will take longer during an emergency and the personnel won't know the area.

Gene Zaiss says he is not okay with the township's idea to shut down the local EMS service, mostly because he fears for he and his wife's safety. Zaiss took the mic at the town's meeting with his eyes welled up with tears. He reflected on a time, two and a half years ago, when his wife had a stroke, but was thankfully okay thanks to the speedy response of Hope Hose Humane, Bordentown's medical personnel.

"Two 1/2 years ago, on 911 for my wife, Hope got there in less than five minutes, and she had a serious stroke. No where can Hamilton do that," said Zaiss.

The mayor and her administration decided, after a long night of listening to residents' opinions, to table the issue until late March because they say they want more time to consider everything.