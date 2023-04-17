Residents in Burlington County calling on police to enforce stricter distracted driving laws

Residents in Burlington County are calling on police to enforce stricter distracted driving laws after they say drivers regularly speed through a heavily-trafficked intersection in their town, putting pedestrians' safety at risk.

Concerned residents in the Larchmount section of Mount Laurel say drivers need to slow down and stop for pedestrians in the crosswalks. The high demand for police to get involved came after several residents complained that they were almost struck at the same crosswalk.

"If they don't stop, they could kill someone," said Wendy Walters, a resident in Mount Laurel. "This one lady wasn’t paying attention. She stopped just in time, and I banged on her hood like a mama bear. She profusely apologized."

With the warmer weather and more pedestrian activity, the concern for safety is heightened, but police say it is responsibility for both drivers and pedestrians to stay alert.

"There’s responsibility on both ends. The cars aren’t expected to throw on their breaks if someone runs into a crosswalk, so it’s responsible for both parties to be aware," said Officer Kyle Gardner of the Mount Laurel Police Department.

New Jersey was recently listed at 19 for worst states for pedestrian deaths. Meanwhile, Mount Laurel has designated the month of April as Distracted Driving Awareness month. This means more patrols will be on the streets to warn and ticket offenders who are using their cell phones while driving.

Ramen Kour, another resident concerned about pedestrian safety, says drivers should stop and let the pedestrian go first, no matter what. Walters agrees and says police told her that as soon as a pedestrian steps off the curb, drivers have to stop.

Conversely, police also say if a pedestrian is standing on the curb, drivers have the right to continue, but after a few close calls, Kat McCrery, who regularly walks her dog in the area, says she just assumes that drivers won't stop.

"I usually get nervous with bigger cars and trucks and just let them go first," said McCrery.

Police warn drivers that if they are caught by police breaking the crosswalk law, they could face a $200 fine and risk getting up to two points on their license.