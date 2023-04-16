2 suspects sought in connection with abduction, sexual assault of female driver in Delaware, police say

An important reminder about what drivers should and shouldn’t do if involved in a collision.

It comes after police say a group intentionally rear-ended a woman, then kidnapped and sexually assaulted her when she got out to assess the damage. Police are still searching for the suspects.

"If that happened to me, I would probably get out, too, without hearing this story," stated West Chester resident Cassidy Freedman.

A terrifying crime spree now under investigation by Delaware State Police is a good reminder for drivers about how to react after a collision, even if it seems like a minor fender bender.

"I was always taught to actually stay in the vehicle and call the police and don’t exit the vehicle until police arrive on scene, so I wouldn’t get out, anyway," Wilmington resident Iris McCarthy said.

That is what police recommend, after they say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted when a group intentionally rear-ended her car early Friday morning. Police say it happened just after 7 a.m. The woman drove a short distance into Delaware after she was hit on Creek Road, and got out to assess the damage.

Police say an individual forced her back into her car, at gunpoint, and drove her back into Pa.

She was able to get away from the men and call 911.

Police say the two men, driving a stolen black Jeep, mostly in the north Wilmington area, are accused of rear-ending at least two vehicles with the intent to lure victims from their cars and commit other crimes.

West Chester resident, Katelyn Berry, commented, "It’s definitely a scary thing. It’s not something we think about very often because it’s never happened and I’ve never known anybody that’s been through that."

Police urge drivers to move to a safe, well-lit location to call 911 after a collision. Stay inside the vehicle with windows up and doors locked until police arrive. If near a police station, turn the hazard lights on and slowly drive to the station while calling 911.

Wise Originals Florist, in Aston, shared a warning about the incident on their business social media pages. The owner told FOX 29, quote, "As a mom, I asked my daughters what they would do and we all agreed we would stop. Then I knew I had to share."

"Now that I know, you definitely want to be more cautious of everything, especially if you know it could happen anywhere," Berry added. "Definitely a scary thing you want to watch out for."