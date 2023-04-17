Juveniles ambush ride-share passenger stopped at traffic light in Old City, police say

article

A passenger's ride-share trip took a violent turn when police say they became the victim of a group of juveniles earlier this month.

The juveniles surrounded the vehicle as it stopped at a traffic light at 2nd and Chestnut streets in Old City, according to authorities.

Police say two of them reached in to try and steal the passenger's phone, then hit them in the face as the driver pulled away.

It is unclear if the phone was stolen, or if the victim sustained any injuries.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects on a SEPTA subway platform after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.