Residents stab break-in suspect with samurai sword in Norristown: police

The Brief A homeowner used a samurai sword to fend off a robbery suspect in Montgomery County. Marcus Armstrong is facing charges of burglary and robbery. Police were able to follow a trail of blood from the robbery scene to where Armstrong had run off.



A Montgomery County resident used a samurai sword to fight off a man who allegedly broke into their house in Norristown this week, according to police.

What we know:

Norristown Police were called out to a home on East Blackberry Alley just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. That's when one of the officers responding to the call heard another radio call about a stabbing victim who matched the description of the robbery suspect.

Officers found a trail of blood leading from the robbery scene to Cherry Street, and eventually found Marcus Armstrong with a stab wound. Paramedics took Armstrong to the hospital where he was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Dig deeper:

After investigating the robbery scene some more, officers found a samurai sword that had fresh blood on it. Officials told FOX 29 that one of the victims is believed to have fought Armstrong off with the sword, stabbing him.

What we don't know:

Norristown Police are still investigating the incident.