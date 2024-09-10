Residents told to remain indoors during active police investigation in Dennis Township
DENNIS TWP, N.J. - Officials in Dennis Township, a small community in Cape May County, have told residents to remain inside during an active police investigation.
"There is currently an active New Jersey State Police investigation in the South Seaville area at this time that involves a helicopter and K9 units," a Facebook post read.
"Please be vigilant and keep yourself and property secure. If you see anything suspicious, please call 911."
Authorities have not shared details about the investigation.
The Dennis Township School District stopped buses, telling parents to keep their children inside until further notice due to a "danger in the area."