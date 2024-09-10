Residents told to remain indoors during active police investigation in Dennis Township

The Brief An active New Jersey State Police investigation in Dennis Township has prompted residents to be told to remain indoors. The Dennis Township School District has stopped running school buses and told parents to keep their children indoors. New Jersey State Police have not shared information about the investigation.



Officials in Dennis Township, a small community in Cape May County, have told residents to remain inside during an active police investigation.

"There is currently an active New Jersey State Police investigation in the South Seaville area at this time that involves a helicopter and K9 units," a Facebook post read.

"Please be vigilant and keep yourself and property secure. If you see anything suspicious, please call 911."

Authorities have not shared details about the investigation.

The Dennis Township School District stopped buses, telling parents to keep their children inside until further notice due to a "danger in the area."