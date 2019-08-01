RFK grandaughter, 22, found dead at Kennedy compound

article

The 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday at the Kennedy compound in Hyannisport, Mass., the family said in a statement.

The woman, identified by the family as Saoirse Kennedy Hill, was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, the fifth of 11 children born to the late New York senator and wife Ethel, The New York Times reported.

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse," the family said. "Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel."

Hyannis Fire Capt. Greg Dardia told Fox News Police that paramedics responded to a medical call at 28 Marchant Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. Hill was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in an unknown condition. It is not clear whether she died at the hospital or at the property.

Boston 25 News, citing a law enforcement source, reported that Hill died from a suspected drug overdose.

"Earlier this afternoon Barnstable Police responded to a residence on Marchant Ave in Hyannisport for a reported unattended death," Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore said in a statement. "The matter remains under investigation by Barnstable Police and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney's Office."

The compound has around six homes on along Nantucket Sound in Hyannisport. Hyannis News first reported that the home where police were called owned by Ethel Kennedy.

Multiple generations of the Kennedy family have lived at the compound, which most famously served as President John F. Kennedy's summer White House.

