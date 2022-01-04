Expand / Collapse search

Rideshare driver wounded during attempted carjacking in Oxford Circle, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a rideshare driver was hit by gunfire while speeding away from an armed carjacker Tuesday night in Oxford Circle. 

According to police, the 29-year-old victim was sitting inside his vehicle when he was approached by a man armed with a gun who tried to steal his car.

Investigators said the suspect fired at least two shots at the victim's car as he sped away. 

The driver suffered a gaze wound to the back, according to police. 

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.

