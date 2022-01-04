Police: Man, 33, shot 7 times and critically injured in West Philadelphia

article

A 33-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot seven times in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the unit block of 56th Street, Tuesday, just after 6:15 in the evening.

Responding officers found the 33-year-old man suffering from a series of seven gunshots throughout his body.

He was rushed, by police, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting Is ongoing. Police say no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

The shooting comes on the heels of a fatal shooting in North Philadelphia, just an hour before.

