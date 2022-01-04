Daughter finds mother shot to death in North Philadelphia home, police say

article

A woman is dead after police say her daughter found her shot twice in the face in the bedroom of a North Philadelphia home Tuesday night.

The gruesome discovery was made at a home on the 1800 block of North Taney Street just before 5:30 p.m., according to investigators.

Police said the 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead at home by emergency medical responders.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting, and no weapons were found.

