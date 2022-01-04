Daughter finds mother shot to death in North Philadelphia home, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead after police say her daughter found her shot twice in the face in the bedroom of a North Philadelphia home Tuesday night.
The gruesome discovery was made at a home on the 1800 block of North Taney Street just before 5:30 p.m., according to investigators.
Police said the 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead at home by emergency medical responders.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting, and no weapons were found.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Woman dead, teenage son hurt in Oxford Circle shooting, police say
- Man shot during robbery in North Philadelphia, police say
- Man dead after robbery and shooting inside North Philadelphia deli
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement