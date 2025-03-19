Rifle-wielding man shot by police during encounter on Philadelphia street

article

Investigators say a rifle-wielding man was shot in the arm by police during an encounter Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The 36-year-old man was rushed by police to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers or bystanders were hurt, investigators said.

What we know:

Police say a Philadelphia License and Inspection employee and two sheriff's deputies went to check out a property on the 1900 block of Morris Street around 11 a.m.

They were met by a 36-year-old man armed with a rifle who exited the property and walked from Morris Street to Moore Street while being followed by police.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters the man refused to drop the rifle and turned towards police, and was shot in the side by one officer.

"This happened very quickly," Vanore said. "He came to the door armed with a gun, he wouldn't let them enter, and then he went mobile and they had to take action."

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting.

"Walking down the street, it's 11 o'clock in the morning, there's a lot of people out, it could have been a very, very dangerous situation," Vanore said.

Dig deeper:

A records search revealed that the property on Morris Street had nearly a dozen violations since 2023, the latest of which happened in October 2024.