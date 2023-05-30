Rifles, handguns discovered in stolen car that crashed on Trenton highway after police chase

A police pursuit that ended in a crash on a New Jersey highway led to the discovery of guns, officials say.

FOX 29 was on scene at Rt. 29 in Trenton near the Calhoun Street Bridge, where Trenton and Middletown Police were investigating and collecting evidence.

Evidence collected included multiple guns, both assault rifles and guns, with tags from a gun store found in the vehicle's trunk.

Authorities say officers were in pursuit of the car before it crashed in the area.

According to investigators, the crash may be connected to the robbery of a gun store in Bucks County.

At the LugerMan gun store in Langhorne, a police officer was observed collecting evidence on Tuesday morning.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that a ladder and a broken second-floor window were seen at the store.

Police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.