Shooting on SEPTA platform in Center City leaves 19-year-old injured, police say

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting on a SEPTA platform that left one person injured.

According to authorities, the shooting took place on the Frankford westbound platform at the 15th and Market SEPTA station at 11:39 p.m. on Monday night.

Officials say the man, identified as a 19-year-old, was shot in the lower abdomen and transported to Jefferson Hospital by SEPTA police officers.

He remains in critical condition, according to police.

SEPTA trains temporarily bypassed 15th Street Station due to police activity.

Police say no arrests were made and the weapon used was not recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.