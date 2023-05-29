3 teen boys struck during deadly quadruple shooting in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Three 15-year-old boys became the victims of another act of violence that also claimed the life of a man over the Memorial Day weekend.
The quadruple shooting erupted on the 4500 block of Mulberry Street just before 9:30 p.m Sunday.
All three 15-year-olds were shot several times, and transported to a local hospital. They are all said to be in stable condition.
A fourth victim, identified as 66-year-old Ivan Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot in the head.
No arrests have been made, and police say a motive is unknown at this time.