'RIP Jim': Family and friends pays tribute to Philadelphia bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

A memorial has been erected in Northeast Philadelphia to mourn the loss of a man who became the victim of hit-and-run last month.

James B. Doughty, 42, was reportedly riding his bike with another bicyclist when he was struck by a vehicle near Bustleton and Cottman avenues on August 22.

He was ejected after his bike was split in half and thrown several feet across the roadway.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene, and the driver has not been located.

Doughty suffered severe injuries from the crash, and was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. He succumbed to those injuries nearly a month later on September 17.

On Sunday, his community came together to at the location of the fatal crash to honor him. Candles, stuffed animals and balloons have been placed below a pole with "RIP Jim" written across it.

Police are still actively investigating the fatal hit-and-run, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.