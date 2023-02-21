Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at medical building in Mount Holly, officials say

Several emergency crews are on the scene after a fire erupted in Mount Holly Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least on firefighter injured.

Police say the structure fire is taking place on Madison Avenue. The road has since been closed as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

SkyFOX was live over the scene of what appears to be a partially collapsed roof.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury due to the fire, according to officials, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the structure is medical building that was set to be taken down. It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is also not known.