Man fires 12 gunshots at car with woman, child inside during road rage incident in Havertown: police sources

Haverford Township Police Department is investigating a road rage incident they say occurred in Havertown Monday.

According to police, a road rage assault happened on the 2000 block of West Chester Pike at around 3:30 p.m.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that at least 12 gunshots were fired into the front of a woman's Jeep Cherokee while her 10-year-old son was in the backseat.

Those sources say the woman may have been hit by glass during the shooting. The child was not injured.

Upper Darby police have arrested the suspected shooter, a 30-year-old man of Drezel Hill, who sources say was driving a black Lincoln at the time of the incident.

He was arrested about three miles away from where the shooting occurred.

Police sources say they found a gun inside the Lincoln Continental.

Eastbound West Chester pike was closed during the investigation.

Police say there is currently no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more updates.