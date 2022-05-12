Armed robber shot and killed; Police shoot man they say attacked officers; Another wet weekend

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Robber on a bike killed by man he was trying to rob in South Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police say an armed robber is dead after being shot by the man he was trying to rob in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

A 24-year-old man was smoking a cigarette outside his house on the 220 block of South 6th Street when a man approached on a bicycle, according to police.

He told police he pulled his gun on the suspected robber as he got off his bike and announced a robbery. Police say he has a valid permit to carry the gun.

One shot was fired, hitting the suspect in the head.

The suspect also allegedly pulled his gun firing one or two shots, which did not strike the victim.

Police found the suspect, a man in his 20s or 30s, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

Two semi-automatic guns were recovered from the scene, as well as the suspect's bicycle. The robbery victim reportedly remained on scene after the shooting, and is cooperating with police.

2. Philadelphia police shoot man they say attacked officers with screwdriver inside 39th District

PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot by a Philadelphia police officer Wednesday morning after police say he attacked officers with a screwdriver inside the 39th Police District building.

The incident occurred just before 9:20 a.m. inside the district headquarters located on the 2200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

The officer opened the secure side door to the operations room to go and speak with the 23-year-old suspect. At that point, Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp says the suspect lunged into the operations room and at the officer.

The suspect, who was armed with a screwdriver, began fighting with an officer inside the operations room, according to police. A second officer got involved in the scuffle and attempted to disarm the suspect as he swung the screwdriver.

During the altercation, a female officer who was inside the operations room discharged her service weapon, striking the suspect in the torso.

Gripp says the entire altercation lasted about 30 seconds from the time the suspect lunged through the door until the time he was shot.

An officer who was involved in the fight suffered wounds to the back of his head and a second officer suffered an injury to his elbow, upper body and hand. Both officers are expected to be okay. The discharging officer was not injured during the incident.

A 23-year-old man was shot by a Philadelphia police officer Wednesday morning after authorities say he attacked officers with a screwdriver inside the 39th Police District building.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer who sustained head injuries was in "good spirits" when she visited him in the hospital.

"This is yet another example of the kind of violence not just our officers, but some of our community members are exposed to on a daily basis," Commissioner Outlaw said. "Let me be clear, our officers will not be deterred."

The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing with the officer-involved shooting investigations unit.

3. Weather Authority: Cloudy Thursday ahead of another wet weekend

PHILADELPHIA - Clouds are set to fill the skies Thursday as the Delaware Valley prepares for yet another rainy weekend.

Temperatures will reach a high of 70 today with the spring sun hidden behind the clouds.

A chance of spotty showers tomorrow, but FOX 29's Sue Serio says there's no need to change your Friday plans.

However, you may need to run inside sporadically Saturday and Sunday.

The rain is back this weekend, but less than an inch of rain is expected.

With the rain comes warmer weather seeing highs in the 80s forecasted for Sunday.

4. Woman tased by police during confrontation at SEPTA bus station, officials say

PHILADELPHIA - Officials say a woman was tased during an encounter with police Wednesday morning at a busy SEPTA terminal.

SEPTA Transit Police were called to the Frankford Transportation Center around 9:30 a.m. by a bus driver who claimed that a rider refused to leave the bus, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

During an encounter with police, Busch said a SEPTA officer tased the woman and took her into custody. The woman and a SEPTA officer were taken to Frankford Hospital for treatment, Busch said.

Video of the incident was captured by a bystander and began circulating on social media.

SEPTA said it's continuing to investigate the incident and encouraged witnesses to come forward with information.

5. Beach erosion could close some Wildwood beaches on Memorial Day weekend

Beach erosion in North Wildwood threatens to close parts of the beach this Memorial Day Weekend.

WILDWOOD, N.J. – With the unofficial start of summer just weeks away, officials in New Jersey shore towns say that beach erosion from recent storms has already cost millions to fix and could impact beach access on Memorial Day weekend.

In North Wildwood, coastal erosion was worsened by a Mother's Day weekend storm that battered the popular summer hotspot with flooding rain and high winds.

Mayor Patrick T. Rosenello told FOX 29 that North Wildwood has already used a third of its spring beach replenishment sand to make the impacted areas.

"Unfortunately it’s about a million dollars, the whole project is about $3M, so we’re looking at about $1M in sand that has moved back into the surf zone." Rosenello said.

The beach replenishment project has pushed back the opening of some beach for several weeks, according to Rosenello. Beachgoers can expect blocks between 2nd and 15th to still have stockpiled sand or be completely closed to the public.

"People can probably expect to see some portion of the stockpile here for the Memorial Day weekend, we will have most of the beach open, a big inlet beach and future south will be open," Rosenello said.

Advertisement

The mayor reminded beachgoers to avoid closed beaches for their own safety.