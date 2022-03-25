Robbery suspect shot by store manager; I-95 crash suspect 'devastated,' attorney says; Charges in boy's death

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Police: Manager shoots robbery suspect who tried to hold up Philadelphia Dollar General with fake gun

A Dollar Store manager shot and killed a robbery suspect after he brandished a fake gun, police said.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a store employee shot and killed a would-be robber who brandished a fake gun Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Dollar General on the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

Police Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that a 36-year-old man approached the store counter and demanded money from a female clerk. The clerk alerted a store manager that a robbery was happening and the manager tried to talk to the suspect.

Pace said the suspect continued to demand money from the register and threatened to shoot the store employees. He then pulled out a "simulated weapon" that Pace said was shaped like a gun and was covered in plastic.

The store manager fired two shots, one of which fatally struck the suspect in the head, according to Pace. The manager is licensed to carry a firearm, investigators said.

2. 'All of us are grieving': Attorney for suspect in deadly crash on I-95 says client is 'devastated'

The attorney for the suspected drunk driver charged in a deadly crash on I-95 in Philadelphia that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian said his client is "devastated."

"Our prayers go out to the families of those who perished, those two brave officers and that pedestrian," Attorney Michael Walker said.

Walker is representing 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb who authorities believe was intoxicated when she rammed her car into Martin F. Mack, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, as they assisted a pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, off I-95 early Monday morning.

"This was a tragedy all the way around and I think all of us are grieving for those losses," Walker said.

Webb faces more than a dozen charges, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

3. Temple's public safety director resigns amid spike in violence near campus, police staffing shortage

PHILADELPHIA - Temple University's director of public safety resigned Thursday amid a surge of violence near campus and a staffing shortage on the university's police force.

Director Charles Leone will officially step down on Apr. 29 after spending more than 40 years at Temple, the university confirmed.

"It is bittersweet for me to leave now, but I know campus safety is in a much stronger position today, and this is the right time for me personally to step aside and enable a new leader to build the department’s strategy for the future," Leone said in a statement posted on Temple's website.

Deputy Director Denise Wilhelm will assume the role of interim executive director, the school said. Leone will stay at Temple until the end of April to assist with the onboarding of Commissioner Charles H. Ramsey as he undertakes a comprehensive review of public safety.

Temple will begin a national search to identify a new executive director, Temple University Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser said.

The resignation comes days after Temple's police union reported that it's facing a staffing crisis that has impacted campus safety. University officials announced a number of safety enhancements in response to a spate of recent shootings.

"For Temple’s part, we are considering all options to protect the safety of our students, faculty, staff and neighbors in North Philadelphia," Kaiser said. "We have to be willing to continually think outside the box, and that is what we have done here with this grant program."

In a statement posted to Temple's website, the university said the Temple Police Department will increase patrols. They've also started discussions about a neighborhood watch program.

Landlords can apply for a $2,500 grant that can be used for installing either lighting and/or cameras to improve security.

4. Villanova advances to Elite 8 of NCAA Men's Basketball tournament

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Eric Dixon #43 of the Villanova Wildcats shoots a layup against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 Round at AT&T Center on March 24, 2022 in San Anton Expand

SAN ANTONIO – Jermaine Samuels scored 22 points and Villanova controlled Michigan in a 63-55 Sweet 16 victory on Thursday night in the NCAA Tournament.

Samuels' 8-of-13 shooting performance, much of it coming on tough drives through Michigan defenders and around Dickinson, carried a Wildcats offense that had long stretches of misfiring on 3-pointers.

The second-seeded Wildcats (28-7) advanced to the South Region final to play the winner of Thursday night’s matchup between top seed Arizona and No. 5 seed Houston. It’s the deepest run in the tournament for Villanova since coach Jay Wright won the second of his two national titles in 2018.

5. Prosecutors: Uncle charged in overdose death of New Jersey boy found unresponsive on school bus

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Camden County man is facing charges after prosecutors said his nephew suffered lethal exposure to fentynal that caused the child to have a medical emergency aboard a school bus and die days later.

According to prosecutors, 36-year-old Troy Nokes manufactured fentynal at a home in Blackwood where he lived with his 12-year-old nephew. An investigation found that Nokes made the deadly drug the weekend before the child was found unresponsive and ordered him to clean paraphernalia that contained fentynal.

Authorities responded to Gloucester Township Elementary School Jan. 24 for reports of an unresponsive 12-year-old on a school bus, police said. The school nurse performed life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived and took the child to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township.

The child was later brought to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he died on Mar. 1, police said. An autopsy done by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office concluded that the fifth grade victim died of drug intoxication, specifically fentanyl.

Nokes is facing several charges including first degree counts of aggravated manslaughter, six counts of third-degree engendering the welfare of a child, six counts of witness tampering. He also faces a host of drug-related offenses.

Joanna Johnson, described by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office as a co-defendant, is charged with evidence tampering and hindering apprehension.

6. Mild Friday leads into cooler weekend

PHILADELPHIA - Friday will be slightly warmer than the average for this time of year, but temperatures will be much colder as we enter the weekend.

Expect plenty of sun with a light breeze on Friday. Highs should reach about 60 degrees before conditions take a bitter turn.

Saturday will come with partly cloudy skies and a chance of a shower as temperatures cool into the mid-50s.

Sunday will be windy and colder with highs in the 40s. Come Monday, conditions will turn even colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

More Headlines From FOX 29

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter