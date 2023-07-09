Expand / Collapse search
Robbery victim, 18, shot chasing down 3 suspects in North Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - An 18-year-old is in critical condition after he took matters into his own hands during a robbery in North Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Police say the violence began when three male suspects robbed the victim in broad daylight at 9th and Pike streets.

The teen then chased the suspects to the 3900 block of Darien Street, where he was shot twice in the stomach.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

One suspect has been taken into custody, and three weapons recovered, according to authorities.