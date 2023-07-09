Robbery victim, 18, shot chasing down 3 suspects in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - An 18-year-old is in critical condition after he took matters into his own hands during a robbery in North Philadelphia Sunday morning.
Police say the violence began when three male suspects robbed the victim in broad daylight at 9th and Pike streets.
The teen then chased the suspects to the 3900 block of Darien Street, where he was shot twice in the stomach.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.
One suspect has been taken into custody, and three weapons recovered, according to authorities.